Ananya Pandey shares priceless picture with Jackie Shroff: We've come a long way

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Ananya Panday recently took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture with Jackie Shroff. The unseen picture features a young Jackie Shroff holding little Ananya Panday in his arms. "We've come a long way @apnabhidu," the diva captioned the post.

Formerly, Ananya Panday and Jackie Shroff came together for a Spotify advertisement. The clip shows the two mimicking each other. The actress can be heard saying in Jackie Shroff’s iconic style, "Bhidu banna bohot easy hai, December mein thandi, bhindi mein chaukandi, kya bolta hai." Reacting to this, Jackie Shroff mimics Ananya Panday, "I can touch my tongue to my nose." He further said, "Bhaaya mere paani mein gluten hai kya? Mere gluten mein gluten hai kya?" The fun banter between the two makes for a delightful watch.

Moving on, Ananya Panday will be seen as the leading lady in Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s upcoming project. Financed by Dharma Productions, Karan Singh Tyagi will be helming the untitled movie. The film is expected to be inspired by the life of the acclaimed lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire back in the 1920s.

Furthermore, Ananya Panday has also been roped in for Vivek Soni's directorial “Chand Mera Dil”, where she will be seen alongside ‘Kill’ actor Lakshya.

In addition to this, Ananya Panday will once again be reprising her role as Bella Chowdhary in the second season of her popular show “Call Me Bae”.

On the other hand, Jackie Shroff is a part of the ensemble cast of Tarun Mansukhani's "Housefull 5", along with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film marks the fifth installment of the "Housefull" franchise.

