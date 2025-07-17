Ananya Panday welcomes Ahaan Panday to movies with a set of childhood pictures

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is walking down the memory lane. As her brother Ahaan Panday gears up for his highly-anticipated debut with ‘Saiyaara’, she took to her social media, and shared an array of childhood pictures and videos.

She shared how she has been obsessed with her sibling since time immemorial. She also rolled out the carpet for him as she extended a warm welcome to him in the industry.

She wrote, “The actress been obsessed with my brother since day 1 and I can’t wait for the world to feel the same #Saiyaara in cinemas tomorrow !!! @ahaanpandayy can’t believe my little beans first movie comes out. Welcome to the movies Ahaaani !! The sweetest boy (sic)”.

‘Saiyaara’ is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

While all the aforementioned films were made under the banner of Vishesh Films, with ‘Saiyaara’, Mohit has moved into the territory of Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, Mohit had called the film an homage to the love stories that he has grown up loving.

Mohit earlier said, “I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but romantic genre is always special. ‘Saiyaara’ is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across through my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me”.

“I’m delighted to see this unanimous response to the teaser of ‘Saiyaara’. I’m thrilled for Ahaan and Aneet. They deserve all the love because they have really put in everything for people to connect so deeply with the teaser of ‘Saiyaara’. I share this moment with my incredible team and everyone at YRF. I hope people keep engaging and connecting with ‘Saiyaara’ as we peel every layer of emotion, every season of love through our marketing campaign”, he added.

Produced by YRF, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to release in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

