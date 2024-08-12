Amit Sadh: Had a few paranormal experiences when I was younger

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh believes in ghosts, as he said that he had few “paranormal experiences” when he was younger.

Asked if he believes in ghosts and paranormal activities, Amit told IANS: “I have had a few paranormal experiences when I was younger. So yes, you could say I have always been a believer.”

He said that “there are positive and negative energies.”

“I have experienced all kinds of energies..but over the years, with experience, I've understood the power of staying positive,” shared the actor, who was last seen in the short film "Ghuspaith.”

Amit had his first major break in television with Neena Gupta's production “Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr” in 2002. It was in 2013, when he featured in the acclaimed film “Kai Po Che!” alongside late star Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao. He was then seen in films such as "Sultan," "Akira," “Running Shaadi," “Sarkar 3," “Raag Desh," "Yaara," “Super 30," “Barot House,” and “Shakuntala Devi,” to name a few.

What’s the worst and the best thing that happened to him in his journey in showbiz?

Amit said: “I think there are no worse things, and the best is always yet to come.”

Looking back at his journey in showbiz, he said: “Journey is not in the industry; journey is in life. Keep an open heart, keep your smile intact, and keep moving, shaking, and dancing.”

Apart from his love for cinema, Amit is also an avid biker.

“There is no striking balance for me. Everything for everything,” said the actor when asked about how he juggles between his profession and passion.

The 45-year-old actor is all set to be seen as a host in the upcoming reality show “MTV Dark Scroll," a paranormal reality show where nine contestants will go on an investigative journey to seven haunted locations in Uttarakhand.

“I have never considered myself a host. However, the MTV team that I met was so amazing. They were so respectful of the subject, and their research was so thorough, I was very excited to be part of this journey and to become part of Dark Scroll.”

This is not the first time Amit will be seen in a reality show. He was previously seen in “Nach Baliye 1," “Bigg Boss 1,” and “Fear Factor India.”

How is the upcoming show different from the other reality shows?

“MTV Dark Scoll is India's first paranormal reality show. I believe it has many flavors to cater to the audience's quest for consumption. The audience will enjoy the aspect of watching us step into the unknown. The most amazing part of reality is when people can connect with people, and I think this show will take us in a good direction.

The show will start airing from August 16 on JioCinema and MTV.

