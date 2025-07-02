Allu Arjun's 'Ravanam' with Prashanth Neel in the works? Producer reacts

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Basking in the success of 'Pushpa 2', the admirers of Allu Arjun are always eager to know what he is up to. Reports have been doing rounds for some time that AA has joined forces with Prashanth Neel for his next titled "Ravanam".

Now, renowned producer Dil Raju has confirmed the collaboration. Speaking during a pre-release event for Nithiin starrer "Thammudu", he revealed that "Ravanam" has been planned out under his own banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations.

However, Dil Raju added that the project will go on the floors only once Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel both are done with their present work commitments.

The producer was heard saying, “Our banner has planned a film titled Ravanam with Allu Arjun as the lead and Prashanth Neel as the director. However, the project will take time as both of them are currently busy with their existing commitments.”

At the moment, Allu Arjun is busy with his much-discussed pan-India release, "AA22", with Atlee. This yet-to-be-titled drama will also have Deepika Padukone as part of the core cast.

Welcoming Deepika onboard, the makers of "AA22", Sun Pictures, shared a tweet saying, "The Queen marches to conquer! Welcome onboard @deepikapadukone #TheFacesOfAA22xA6. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6"

As the makers announced "AA22", Sun Pictures treated the netizens with a video comprising of the technical crew of the flick.

Renowned VFX supervisor James Madigan said in the clip, “I just got done reading the script and I got to say, my head is still spinning.”

Mike Elizalde, the president of Spectral Motion added, "The script is seriously unlike anything I've ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create."

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is working on his next with Jr NTR, named "NTRNeel" for now. The untitled drama is expected to reach the cinema halls by January 2026.

