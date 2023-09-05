Allahabad HC seeks progress report over attack on woman cop

Prayagraj, Sep 5 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Government Railway Police (GRP), Lucknow, to present a progress report in court on September 13 in the case of a female police constable who was fund severely injured in Saryu Express on August 30 in Ayodhya.

The court, taking suo moto cognisance of the heinous incident, had summoned relevant officials to appear before it on Sunday night.

The court decided to treat this matter as a PIL.

This directive was issued by a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava on Monday while hearing the PIL.

Puja Yadav, superintendent of police (SP) for GRP, Lucknow, along with the deputy superintendent of police (Deputy SP) from the Railway division were present in the court.

SP Puja Yadav told the court that the victim’s statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) could not be obtained as she is currently unable to provide a statement.

Furthermore, she stated that no evidence implicating any specific individuals has surfaced thus far.

Additionally, there is no evidence of sexual assault; the victim’s injuries are confined to her head and face.

However, when questioned about the details of the incident and the timing, SP Puja Yadav was unable to provide a clear response.

She mentioned that the incident likely occurred between Ayodhya station and Mankapur station, and the weapon used has not been recovered.

During the Sunday hearing, the court directed the court registry to serve notices to the central government through its secretary, the Ministry of Railways/Railway Board in New Delhi, the director-general of Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Uttar Pradesh government through its secretary, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the State Commission for Women, Uttar Pradesh.

It may be recalled that the 45-year-old woman head constable was discovered unconscious with multiple stab wounds in a general compartment of the Saryu Express at Ayodhya Junction railway station .

She is undergoing treatment in the King George’s Medical university in Lucknow.

