Allahabad HC to hear Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute today

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) A significant hearing is scheduled on Friday in the long-standing Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi–Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute at the Allahabad High Court.

The court is expected to begin proceedings post 2 p.m., where a total of 18 related petitions will come up for consideration.

A key point in the hearing is the request to club all petitions and hear them together to streamline the legal process.

The court may also deliver a decision on whether or not these petitions will be jointly heard going forward, which could have a major impact on the pace and structure of the legal proceedings.

Multiple facets of the case will be discussed during Friday’s hearing, some of which could be pivotal in shaping the future course of this legal battle.

Petitioner and advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh commented on the significance of the hearing, stating:

"In the matter of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Idgah dispute, a hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Our special request to the Hon’ble Court will be to ensure an early resolution of the case so that it can proceed swiftly. We also believe that the Shahi Idgah side is deliberately delaying the proceedings, with the intent of stalling the case. Therefore, we will appeal to the Hon’ble Court to expedite the hearing and ensure that the matter progresses without unnecessary obstruction from the other side."

The case, which dates back decades, revolves around the Hindu side’s claim that the Shahi Idgah Masjid was constructed atop the original birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Muslim side firmly disputes this assertion.

Additionally, there may be deliberations on the Muslim side’s objection to the proposed ‘Hindu Chetna Yatra’, which has stirred controversy. The issue may be taken up in court, adding another dimension to the day’s proceedings.

Both sides are expected to present strong arguments, as the outcome will significantly influence the timeline and trajectory of this high-profile legal dispute.

