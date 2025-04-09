All parties welcome Tahawwur Rana’s extradition, Congress asks, ‘when will other fugitives be brought back?’

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) Political parties, across the ideological divide, have welcomed the extradition of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana after the US Supreme Court rejected his petition to block his extradition, and while Congress also welcomed the development, it asked the government to bring back other high-profile fugitives to the country.

Talking to IANS, Congress leader Nana Patole expressed his support for Rana’s extradition: “I welcome the return of Rana, but the question remains, why hasn’t the government brought back Dawood, Nirav Modi, or Vijay Mallya? These crimes occurred during our government, and it's not about the political party, but about punishing those who are against the nation.”

He added that the government claims it wants to bring back these fugitives, but why has nothing been done?

Congress leader Atul Londe also called for the extradition of all individuals who have harmed the country, not just Rana.

“It’s good that criminals like Rana are being extradited, but we also need to focus on bringing back those who have fled the country after looting its resources, like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. All such individuals must be extradited to India and punished severely under Indian law. There should be an example set so that such crimes don’t happen again,” Londe stated.

He also criticised the political use of these extradition cases, claiming that such promises are often made during elections but fall through once the elections are over.

“Every time an election is near, there’s talk of bringing back criminals, but once the elections are over, the issue is forgotten,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders praised the Union government’s efforts in securing Rana’s extradition.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh hailed it as a positive step, emphasising the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security agencies in making it happen.

“This is a successful move by the Indian government, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies and PM Modi. It showcases the zero-tolerance policy of the Modi government against those who threaten the country, no matter where they are,” Chugh said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam also attributed the success to Prime Minister Modi’s foreign policy and his (PM Modi) personal influence.

“This extradition is possible only because of Modi Ji’s influence and the foreign policy of his government. If Congress were in power, would this have happened? This is the same Congress that once gave biryani to Kasab,” Kadam remarked.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Rana will be extradited to India by the National Investigation Agency, but it remains unclear whether he will be taken to Delhi or Mumbai.

However, sources claimed Rana is likely to land in Mumbai, where the 26/11 attacks were planned, and will spend the initial weeks in NIA custody.

Rana faces charges for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 157 people.

