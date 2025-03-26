Ali Fazal: Want to give more women the tools, platform to tell their stories on their own terms

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who has long been an advocate for diverse storytelling, says he wants to give more women the tools, platform to tell their stories on their own terms.

Speaking about his passion for these stories, Ali shared, "Storytelling has power, and for far too long, the narrative has been skewed in one direction.”

“But the tide is turning, and I’m proud to be part of that shift. Girls Will Be Girls was just the beginning, and with Rule Breakers, we continue to push boundaries. These stories aren’t just important—they are necessary. They challenge norms, break stereotypes, and offer a perspective that has been long overlooked in mainstream cinema."

He further adds, "I will continue doing this for as long as I’m an actor on screen. It’s not just about supporting women-led films; it’s about ensuring that the industry, from writers to directors to technicians, becomes more inclusive.”

“That’s why Richa and I started Undercurrent Lab—to create real, tangible change. We want to give more women the tools, the resources, and the platform to tell their stories on their own terms. Cinema is evolving, and I want to be on the right side of that change. The future belongs to diverse voices, and I’m here to champion them.”

A gripping, women-centric drama, “Rule Breakers” tells the story of a visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict.

“Rule Breakers” is set to be a significant addition to Ali Fazal’s diverse filmography which also stars the iconic Phoebe Waller Bridge and is helmed by the Oscar winning filmmaker, Bill Guttentag.

He also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, Mirzapur: The Movie, and the Tamil film Thug Life with legendary director Mani Ratnam. On the OTT front, Ali will star in Raj and DK’s period drama series Rakhtbrahmand.

