Ali Fazal: ‘Rule Breakers’ is a powerful statement about courage, unity, and impact of education

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, whose upcoming film Rule Breakers is slated to release in the US ahead of International Women’s Day on March 7, said that the movie is a powerful statement about courage, unity, and impact of education.

The actor has shared a glimpse from the first look of his character. Ali will be seen playing Samir Sinha, a techie from Los Angeles.

Sharing his excitement, Ali said, "This film is a gem, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of it. Rule Breakers is not just a story; it’s a powerful statement about courage, unity, and the impact of education.”

“Releasing it on the eve of Women’s Day in the US makes it even more special because it aligns with the global celebration of women’s strength and resilience. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this journey on the big screen," he added.

A gripping, women-centric drama, “Rule Breakers” tells the story of a visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict.

“Rule Breakers” is set to be a significant addition to Ali Fazal’s diverse filmography which also stars the iconic Phoebe Waller Bridge and is helmed by the Oscar winning filmmaker, Bill Guttentag.

Ali has his dates full in 2025 with projects in Bollywood, OTT Hollywood and his debut down south.

He had earlier shared that 2025 feels like a culmination of years of hard work and passion for storytelling.

In 2025, Ali will be seen in myriad projects such as Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, Mirzapur: The Movie, and the Tamil film Thug Life with legendary director Mani Ratnam. On the OTT front, Ali will star in Raj and DK’s period drama series Rakhtbrahmand.

He also has Lahore 1947, a historical drama produced by Aamir Khan and co-starring Sunny Deol, and Rule Breakers.

“From exploring the intricate stories of Metro... In Dino and stepping into the world of Mirzapur again but this time on the big screen, to work with Mani Ratnam sir in Thug Life, it has been a creatively enriching journey. Collaborating with Raj and DK on a period drama like Rakhtbrahmand has been a thrilling experience, as they continue to redefine the OTT space in India.”

The actor said that he is honoured to work alongside Sunny Deol.

“With Lahore 1947, I’m honored to work alongside Sunny Deol and under the visionary production of Aamir Khan. And finally, Rule Breakers is a dream project—sharing the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and working on a story that is as universal as it is unique is a privilege.”

