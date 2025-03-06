Ali Fazal on ‘Rakht Brahmand’: Growing my hair for a year, spending 6-7 hours a day training

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal is pushing the envelope for his role in the upcoming fantasy period drama series “Rakht Brahmand”. He said he has been growing his hair for a year, has been spending 6-7 hours a day training to build the right physique and diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make his action sequences look as authentic as possible.

His preparation includes intense weight training, diction coaching, and immersive learning of ancient Indian martial arts. Apart from the physical prep Ali also had to grow his hair for over 8 months to adapt to the look demanded by the series.

Speaking about his journey, Ali shared, "Signing Rakht Brahmand was an easy decision for me because it’s unlike anything I’ve done before. The depth, the scale, and the sheer vision of the project are incredible.”

But with a role of this magnitude comes great responsibility, said Ali.

“I knew from day one that this would require intense physical and mental preparation. I have been spending nearly 6-7 hours a day training—whether it's weight training to build the right physique, diction classes to perfect my speech, or diving into old-school Indian martial arts to make my action sequences look as raw and authentic as possible.”

He said that growing his hair for over a year was just one part of the transformation.

“The real challenge has been pushing my body and mind beyond their limits. This process has been demanding, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the world we are creating with Rakht Brahmand."

“Rakht Brahmand” is produced by filmmakers Raj & DK and directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The series also features a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Taking on how this role has been a transformative experience, Ali said: “This role demanded something completely different from anything I’ve done before. Growing my hair for over a year was a conscious choice to fully immerse myself in the character’s world.”

“It wasn’t just about aesthetics; it was about embracing the essence of the role and ensuring that every detail felt real. It’s been a journey of patience and dedication, and I’m excited for audiences to see this unique look and the depth it adds to the story.”

Currently, filming is in full swing across various locations in Mumbai studios.

