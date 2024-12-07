Algeria, South Africa sign declaration for strategic partnership

Algiers, Dec 7 (IANS) Algeria and South Africa have signed five agreements and a declaration for strategic partnership to deepen their relations, Algeria's official news agency APS reported.

The signing ceremony at the Algerian Presidency was overseen by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa began his three-day visit to Algeria on Thursday, coinciding with the seventh session of the joint high committee between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

The five cooperation agreements covered agricultural research to promote innovation in farming, collaboration between their space agencies to advance technological exchange, and partnerships in entrepreneurship and innovation to foster economic growth. The two countries also agreed to enhance joint economic cooperation to boost trade and investment while promoting legal and judicial collaboration to strengthen bilateral legal frameworks.

Following the ceremony, Tebboune highlighted the historical ties between the two countries, emphasising their "close cooperation and enduring solidarity" and describing their bilateral relationship as "strategic."

He noted that his discussions with Ramaphosa earlier in the day "covered regional and international issues, including the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the situations in the Sahel, Libya, Sudan, and Central and Southern Africa."

Tebboune stressed that both Algiers and Pretoria "reaffirm their shared vision for resolving crises through political and negotiated solutions, free from external interference."

He also added that the two countries agreed to intensify efforts at the UN and African Union to push for reforms in the UN Security Council, advocating for Africa to gain two permanent seats.

Ramaphosa expressed South Africa's aspiration to strengthen ties with Algeria, reflecting their historical relationship. He emphasised enhancing trade between the two countries and fostering African cooperation through the establishment of a free trade zone.

On international matters, Ramaphosa called for "adherence to international law regarding Palestine" and expressed solidarity with "oppressed peoples worldwide."

The visit also included discussions on military cooperation, with meetings between Algerian Army Chief of Staff General Said Chengriha and South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga.

Topics such as energy, irrigation, trade, and industry were also addressed on the margin of Ramaphosa's visit.

