Akshay, Shilpa, Suniel celebrate re-release of ‘timeless tale of love’ ‘Dhadkan’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) As their film “Dhadkan” has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty are celebrating the re-release of the “timeless tale of love”.

Akshay took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film directed by Dharmesh Darshan, which lit up the silver screens in 2000 and has now achieved cult status.

Akshay wrote as the caption: “A timeless tale of love and emotions is back on the big screen on 23rd May.”

Shilpa shared the poster as the film is celebrating its silver jubilee this year.

She wrote: “Silver lining for our silver jubilee. #Dhadkan re-releasing in theaters on 23rd May. Book your tickets now!”

She went on to write the iconic dialogue from the film, which is set for a re-release on May 23.

“Main tumhe bhool jaun yeh ho nahi sakta, aur tum mujhe bhool jao yeh main hone nahi doonga

PS: This one still makes my heart beat,” Shilpa concluded.

Suniel too shared the poster on his stories section and wrote a caption similar to Akshay’s.

“Dhadkan”also stars Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth and Manjeet Kullar .

A loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights written by Emily Bronte, “Dhadkan” follows Anjali and Dev, who are in love with each other and plan to marry, however, her family gets her married to Ram. Years later, Dev shows up to reunite with Anjali, however, she has fallen for Ram.

The film was released after four years as it was delayed. It received positive reviews from critics upon release, and emerged as a major commercial success at the box-office.

The soundtrack album emerged as the second best-selling album of the year after Mohabbatein starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

