Akshay Oberoi takes son Avyaan out for 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' outing

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is known for his work in 'Gurgaon', 'Inside Edge' and the recently released streaming film 'Gaslight', went out for a movie with his son Avyaan on Saturday.

The actor took to the story section of his Instagram on Saturday and shared a collage of two pictures of himself with Avyaan. He wrote on the pictures, '#TheSuperMarioBros'.

In the pictures, Oberoi can be seen in a casual avatar sporting a simple t-shirt paired with a pair of grey pants. He rounded up his look with a pair of glasses and a moustache.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' which was released in India on April 7, has globally earned $120.7 million so far. The film is being called a new gold standard for the films conceived from video games.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be soon seen essaying the role of a fighter pilot in upcoming film 'Fighter'. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the historic success of 'Pathaan'.

'Fighter' also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who is also soaking in all the audience appreciation for 'Pathaan'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.