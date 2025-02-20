Akshay Kumar on 'Mahakal Chalo': Want to make songs that bring people closer to their calling

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared his thoughts about singing and shooting 'Mahakal Chalo' and said that he wants to make songs that bring people closer to their calling.

"Some connections are beyond words, beyond time. Last year, it was ‘Shambhu,’ and now, ‘Mahakal Chalo’—both of these journeys brought me closer to my faith,” Akshay said.

He added: “That's all I wish to do for others, I want to make songs that bring people closer to their calling, to help make them feel like they can face the day ahead."

'Mahakal Chalo' is a devotional track that expresses Akshay's undying faith in Lord Shiva. The star joined forces with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose to create the track.

Akshay added: "Every moment spent creating this with Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose has been filled with faith and devotion. Singing for Mahadev is a reminder that He chooses the moments, and we simply surrender."

Meanwhile, 'Mahakal Chalo' is a spiritual track fused with upbeat music that connects listeners across ages, especially the Gen-Z. The song carries the roaring aura of Lord Shiva, and the whole energy of the track is amplified by Akshay's vocals.

Ahead of Maha Shivratri, Akshay on February 18 dropped a divine musical track, titled “Mahakal Chalo”. The song is a perfect anthem to celebrate the festival on February 26.

The lyrics have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa, paired with Vikram Montrose’s soulful composition. The track has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. "Mahakal Chalo" features Akshay Kumar singing passionately in praise of Lord Shiva.

Up next, Akshay Kumar will star in the third installment of the popular "Welcome" series, "Welcome To The Jungle". Directed by Ahmed Khan, the sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla", alongside Tabu and Paresh Rawal.

