Ajit Pawar camp scoffs at rumours of few party MLAs joining Sharad Pawar faction

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Maharashtra NCP chief and newly-elected MP from Raigad, Sunil Tatkare, on Thursday scoffed at rumours that the few party legislators are in the middle of switching sides to the NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar.

"None of our legislators are planning to shift to the NCP (SP). On the other hand, some MLAs from the Sharad Pawar camp are in touch with the Congress," Tatkare claimed.

The clarification came after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that about 12-13 NCP MLAs are in touch with the Sharad Pawar camp and might switch sides soon.

Sources in the NCP (SP) claimed that about 18-19 MLAs from the NCP have established communication with the Pawar faction, and are seriously considering switching sides.

This came in the wake of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls after it won just one of the four seats it contested, against the eight seats bagged by the NCP (SP), which fielded candidates in 10 seats.

Earlier on Thursday, Ajit Pawar chaired a meeting of the party ministers to review NCP's performance in the general elections.

A senior NCP minister said, "It was a stock-taking meeting in which the shortcomings in carrying out poll management were discussed. It was decided that all the ministers will submit a report from their respective districts detailing what corrective measures should be taken to further strengthen the party network ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.’’

