Air India releases Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to more families of crash victims

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Air India said on Saturday that so far, its has released the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of 147 of the 229 deceased passengers, and also the 19 persons who lost their lives at the accident site of the AI 171 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In addition, the requisite documents of 52 others have been verified, to whose families the interim compensation will be released progressively, the Tata Group-owned airline said in a statement.

Over a month ago, Air India started releasing interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to the affected families, to help them meet their immediate financial needs.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI 171 accident. We continue to mourn their loss and remain fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” said the airline.

To provide further support, the Tata Group has also registered "The AI 171 Memorial and Welfare Trust."

The Trust has promised to restore the infrastructure of the B.J. Medical College Hostel, which was damaged in the accident, and to provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each of the deceased.

The Trust will also provide aid and assistance for alleviation of any trauma or distress suffered by the first responders, medical and disaster relief professionals, social workers, and governmental staff who provided invaluable institutional support and service in the aftermath of the accident, as per the statement.

Last month, an Air-India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after take-off, killing 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

A preliminary report by the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that the aircraft’s engines had shut down just seconds after take-off due to fuel supply being cut off. However, a full report is yet to be announced.

