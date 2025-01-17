AIM, Niti Ayog invites applications for Youth Co:Lab Challenge 2025

Bengaluru, Jan 17 (IANS) The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, together with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), on Friday officially launched the seventh edition of the Youth Co: Lab National Innovation Challenge for 2024-2025.

Applications are open, inviting young/differently abled entrepreneurs to innovate solutions that enhance access to opportunities and the well-being of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The challenge will focus on empowering young entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs with disabilities innovating for solutions, across the following sub-categories -- inclusive and accessible assistive technology, inclusive educational technology, and skilling solutions for PwDs and care services models and solutions for PwDs.

“We firmly believe that young people are not just the leaders of tomorrow -- they are the changemakers of today. This belief is embodied in Youth Co:Lab, now in its seventh edition. For the first time, it prioritises startups by and for persons with disabilities. Promoting disability-inclusive development is not just the right thing to do; it’s essential for achieving the SDGs,” said Dr. Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative for India, at the virtual launch.

Youth-led startups (18-29 years; extended to 32 for marginalised groups, including PwDs) who have solutions addressing one or more of this year’s focus areas are eligible to apply for the programme.

The startup/team, if incorporated, should be less than 5 years old, that is, the formation of the founding team/startup should be during or after December 2019 and must have a working prototype or product ready for deployment.

Eligibility extends to NGOs whose work resonates with the three themes of programme. The last date for application is January 18.

Those shortlisted will benefit from the National Springboard Programme, where the top 35 startups will gain access to a two-month virtual incubation programme designed to refine their business models, enhance product-market fit, and receive hands-on mentorship from industry leaders, culminating in a comprehensive growth strategy; a five-day in-person bootcamp where the top 20 startups will be invited to an immersive bootcamp featuring workshops.

They will also be part of expert-led sessions, and get personalised mentoring, focusing on scaling operations, investment readiness, and strategic partnerships to drive enterprise growth.

The programme will also provide seed grants, enabling funding opportunities worth Rs 1.5 - 2.5 lakhs each for the top six startups to foster innovation and provide initial support toward growth. In addition, startups will get a chance to represent India at the Regional Asia-Pacific Youth Co:Lab Summit.

The Regional Youth Co:Lab Summit provides young entrepreneurs with access to technical and business mentors, networking opportunities, and a doorway to learning and acceleration opportunities.

“By combining our deep knowledge of assistive technology with the Youth Co:Lab platform, we aim to inspire and support young innovators to create solutions that make society more inclusive and accessible for PwDs. Empowering the youth is central to the future of innovation,” said Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder of ATF -- the implementation partner for the programme.

