AIFF urges support for national teams from sports ministry

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The All India Federation for Football (AIFF) has urged the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MOYAS) to support the development of the national teams.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, along with acting secretary general M. Satyanarayan and treasurer Kipa Ajay, met the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and his team on Monday.

"The AIFF requested the Ministry of Sports for support in four particular areas. Firstly, the AIFF wishes to utilise all FIFA International Match Windows throughout the year for both men and women. Secondly, support for the head coach of both the senior men's and women's teams. Thirdly, the preparation camp and support for the 2026 Asian Games for men's and women's football teams. Lastly, support for a specialised goalkeeper academy. Dr. Mandaviya assured that the government will try to provide all the necessary support within their policy," the national football body said in a statement.

On July 14, Mandaviya inaugurated the Blue Cubs Development Centre for Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar. The AIFF president visited Jammu and Kashmir in April 2023. Currently, the AIFF and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council are involved in several projects for youth football in the union territory, which was appreciated by Mandaviya.

Jammu and Kashmir has rich potential for football development and the AIFF hopes its efforts will make value addition to it in the state where the game is hugely popular.

Satyanarayan said: “Yesterday, we had a good hour-long meeting with the honourable Sports Minister. He emphasised that football is a popular sport and has a huge role to play. Our President thanked him for the help he and the ministry are providing to Indian football. It was a fruitful meeting and we look forward to many such meetings in the future.”

