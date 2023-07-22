Ahmedabad hotel rates soar ahead of India-Pakistan clash; fans opt for hospital beds instead

Ahmedabad, July 22 (IANS) Fans eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15 are in for a surprising challenge - skyrocketing hotel rates in the city.

After the schedule of the ICC Cricket World Cup was announced, hotel prices in Ahmedabad surged dramatically around the match day, leaving many fans struggling to find affordable accommodations.

Hotel rooms in Ahmedabad have already been fully booked, with prices soaring beyond Rs 1.5 lakh, making it extremely difficult for cricket enthusiasts to secure a place to stay during the cricketing extravaganza.

With such exorbitant rates, fans have been left with limited options for finding a place to rest during the high-stakes match.

As hotel bookings reached record-breaking highs, some creative fans have resorted to exploring alternative options to secure a place to stay during the match day.

Cricket commentator Mufaddal Vohra brought attention to an interesting trend on social media, revealing that some fans have turned to booking hospital beds for accommodation in Ahmedabad.

While it may seem unconventional, hospital beds have become an affordable

alternative for those unable to secure a hotel room at the inflated prices.

As the city gears up to host the much-awaited cricket encounter, hospital administrators have noticed an unusual surge in bed bookings from cricket

fans.

The price surge has not been limited to Ahmedabad alone, as neighboring

cities are also experiencing a surge in hotel rates. Vadodara, which is only an hour away from Ahmedabad, has witnessed hotel booking fares escalating by six to seven times their usual rates in October.

With the match day drawing near, fans from all over the country are rushing to

secure their spot, resulting in a high demand for accommodations in the vicinity.

The India-Pakistan cricket matches have always been a crowd puller, and the

excitement for the upcoming encounter has reached fever pitch. Cricket fans

are willing to go to great lengths to be a part of this historic clash, even if it means opting for unconventional lodging arrangements.

