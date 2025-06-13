Ahmedabad aircraft crash: Pall of grief over Indore, Gwalior villages

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) In the aftermath of Thursday’s devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad, the nation continues to mourn the loss of 265 lives, including passengers, crew, and residents of the BJ Medical College hostel, where the aircraft tragically came down.

Among the victims was 30-year-old Harpreet Kaur Hora of Indore, who had advanced her travel plans to surprise her husband in London for his birthday.

Originally scheduled to fly on June 19, she boarded the ill-fated flight on June 12 instead. Her seat number was 22E. Harpreet had been visiting her father in Ahmedabad before her journey abroad.

Her husband, Robbie Hora, is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad to perform her last rites.

The family learned of the crash through news reports, and DNA samples have been collected for official identification, reports said.

Another tragic loss was that of Aryan Rajput, a second-year MBBS (medical) student from Gwalior’s Jigsouli village.

Aryan, who had returned to Ahmedabad after attending a family wedding, was reportedly in the hostel mess when the aircraft crashed into the medical college complex, said the reports. His death has been confirmed by police.

Aryan was known for his academic excellence and was the youngest in his family. His body has been sent to his village, where a pall of grief hangs over the community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday.

He described the scene as “saddening beyond words” and pledged full government support for the victims’ families.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has launched a formal probe into the incident, which involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route to London Gatwick.

A “Mayday call” was issued shortly after takeoff, but the aircraft lost contact and crashed moments later and crashed into the medical hostel building. Only one passenger survived the crash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.