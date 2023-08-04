Ahead of ODI World Cup, Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh skipper; to miss Asia Cup due to back injury

Dhaka, Aug 4 (IANS) With just over two months left for the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, veteran left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal has decided to step down as Bangladesh’s ODI captain and will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to a back injury.

Tamim had earlier announced his retirement from international cricket on July 6 but reversed the decision following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. His recent decision means that Bangladesh will have a new ODI captain ahead of the mega event happening in India from October 5 to November 19.

Though Tamim will be unavailable for the Asia Cup to be hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 17, he wishes to be fit for the ODI series against New Zealand at home starting from September 21 before the World Cup arrives.

"I believe injury is an issue. I took an injection (on July 28), but it is like a hit or miss. I have told them (the Bangladesh Cricket Board) about the problem. I have always helped the team over everything else."

"So keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision. I want to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes. I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood," said Tamim to reporters in a press conference.

On July 28, the BCB said Tamim had seen a spine specialist in the United Kingdom, with senior physician Dr Debashis Chowdhury travelling with him. “Tamim consulted a spine specialist for his ongoing back pain and underwent an invasive pain management procedure yesterday.”

“He will be under observation for the next two days and will be reassessed to determine the outcome of the procedure,” Chowdhury had said at that time in the BCB statement.

BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said to reporters that Tamim is suffering from pain in his L4 and L5 vertebrae, which are the two lowest vertebrae of the lumbar spine. "The diagnosis was that his pain is generated from L4 and L5 discs. He was given two injections. The second injection, given on July 28, relieved him of pain."

"He has been advised to rest for two weeks, till August 11, after which he will resume his rehab. But he can only return to the nets in another two weeks. By that time, we are leaving for Asia Cup, on August 26," he said.

Bangladesh will open its 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on October 7, followed by facing defending champions England at the same venue on October 10.

