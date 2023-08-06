Ahead of 'Gadar 2' release, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar, Aug 6 (IANS) Actord Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel visited Attari-Wagah border in Punjab ahead of the release of their film 'Gadar 2'.

Ameesha, who plays the role of Sakeena Ali Singh in the movie after 22 years, shared a video on her Instagram account where she was seen standing alongside Sunny Deol and Udit Narayan alongside a full contingent of BSF soldiers and with the whole border on the Attari side completely full.

She captioned: "GADAR 2 TEAM AT INDO - PAK WAGAH BORDER for PROMOTIONS"

Following this, netizens shared their excitement, praising the cast and in a patriotic fervour wrote "Jai Hind", "Vandemataram", "Hindustan Zindabad!" and "Mera Bharat mahan!"

Prior to this, the actors had also attended the Beating the Retreat Ceremony. Sunny Deol posted on his Instagram: "Was honoured to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the illustrious @bsf_punjab_frontier @bsf_india . Loved the energy and the fervour with which the atmosphere was filled with emphatic chants of #hindustanzindabad."

The movie has already garnered immense excitement after its trailer and the revamped version of the classic 'Gadar' song 'Mein Nika Gaddi Leke' which gained immense praise for its distinct and more unique modern take on the track while still very much honouring the original. It was particularly praised for the singing of Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan and Mithoon whose voices became nearly indistinguishable.

'Gadar' was a massive hit when it was released back in 2001. As such, 'Gadar 2' will be set 22 years after the events of the first film which dealt with post India-Pakistan Partition. The movie will kick off from 1951 and then proceed to the events leading up to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, also known as the third Indo-Pak War.

This will follow Tara Singh heading back to Pakistan after his son Charanjeet Singh is taken captive by the Pakistan Army, which leads to Tara Singh going to rescue his son at all costs no matter how many people he has to kill to get there.

