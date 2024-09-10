Ahead of ‘Baby John’ release, Varun, Atlee seek divine blessings at Lalbaughcha Raja

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Varun Dhawan and Atlee, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film “Baby John”, paid a visit to Lalbaughcha Raja to seek divine blessings.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of images. In the first picture, the actor and filmmaker are seen standing in front of the Lord Ganesha idol. Varun is seen standing with folded hands. The last photograph has him posing with a modak.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya. Thank you for blessing us every year Bappa,” he wrote as the caption.

It was in June, when it was announced that Varun’s upcoming actioner ‘Baby John’, which is produced by Atlee, will be released on the occasion of Christmas, December 25, 2024.

The film, which is directed by Kalees, was earlier scheduled to release on May 31. The movie was pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences.

The actor too had shared a new poster of the film, where he could be seen surrounded by several men. The actor, who looks fierce and angry, seems to be ready to take on them.

“Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourself for Baby John releasing on December 25,” he wrote in the caption.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut. The cast also includes names such as Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer.

The music for the film is given by S Thaman.

Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

