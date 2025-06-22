After Mizoram and Goa, Tripura to be declared fully literate state tomorrow

Agartala, June 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will on Monday formally declare his state as a fully literate one -- the third to join the distinguished list after Mizoram and Goa, an official of the Education Department said on Sunday, adding that senior officials of the Union Ministry of Education and others are also expected to attend the historic event.

He said that after Mizoram and Goa, Tripura would become the third state in India to attain this distinction. “Monday’s declaration would be a shining example of a revolutionary social achievement.

Behind this remarkable achievement of the state government lies the successful implementation of the ‘ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) – New India Literacy Programme', the official said.

According to the PLFS (Periodic Labour Force Survey) report published for the financial year 2023–24, Tripura’s literacy rate stood at 93.7 per cent.

With the recent successes of the ‘ULLAS’ campaign, this figure has now risen to 95.6 per cent. As per the criteria set by the government of India, states or Union Territories achieving over 95 per cent literacy are granted the status of ‘Fully Literate’.

Tripura is now set to receive this distinguished recognition. Formed in alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, ULLAS was launched in 2022, the official said, adding that its aim is to bring every adult citizen in the country under the umbrella of literacy by 2027.

He said that Tripura has remained at the forefront of this mission with organised and dedicated efforts.

Under the leadership of the School Education Department, the State Literacy Mission Authority, SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), retired teachers, students from schools and colleges, and trained personnel from various levels worked together tirelessly, the official said.

Committees were formed earlier at the state, district, and block levels to implement the mission.

According to the official, educational materials were prepared in Bengali, English, and tribal Kokborok languages, teachers and officials were specially trained; and students were engaged as volunteers.

Through the relentless efforts of 2,228 volunteer teachers, 943 Social Awareness Centers, and the active involvement of the Youth Literacy Corps, the light of education has reached even the remotest corners of Tripura. Some opened classrooms in their courtyards, while others taught the basics of literacy in hill markets.

The journey to this milestone was not an easy one.

In 1961, the literacy rate of the state was merely 20.24 per cent. Overcoming numerous challenges, the state’s literacy steadily rose, reaching 87.22 per cent in the 2011 census.

At that time (2011), Tripura ranked as the third highest literate state in the country after Kerala and Mizoram. However, earlier literacy programmes mostly focused only on basic signature skills.

The current government has moved beyond that approach, emphasising functional literacy.

The goal was not only to impart basic literacy but also to ensure education in financial awareness, digital transactions, basic arithmetic, and various other practical skills through well-planned initiatives.

The official further said that Monday's declaration would mark a historic moment in the state’s journey. Behind this success lies the hard work, empathy, and dedication of countless individuals.

This achievement will not only bring immense pride to Tripura but also serve as an inspiration for others, he stated.

