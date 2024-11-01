After L-G's prod, Delhi CM Atishi declares Chhath Puja a public holiday on Nov 7

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Friday that the state government has decided to declare November 7 as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'.

Her announcement through a social media post on X came within hours of Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena reminding her to move the file to declare November 7 as a public holiday.

In a message in Hindi posted on X, CM Atishi said, "I am happy to inform you that the Delhi government has decided to declare a holiday on November 7 for the festival of Chhath so that our Poorvanchali brothers and sisters can celebrate the festival with enthusiasm."

The order released by the Chief Minister said, "Chhath Puja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, the Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to declare November 7, 2024, as a public holiday on account of 'Chhath Puja'."

Earlier, the L-G's letter said that as of now November 7 has been declared as a restricted holiday, which is a voluntary holiday.

In contrast, declaring November 7 as a public holiday would make it obligatory and all government employees and departments would be able to observe the holiday on that day.

L-G Saxena, in his letter, said the Chhath festival would begin four days from Friday with the third day of the ritual -- when women make offerings to Sun God -- being the most significant.

"The third day of the religious event would fall on November 7 which, due to an earlier government decision, is declared as a restricted holiday. I request the government to declare November 7 as a public holiday and move the file related to the proposal at the earliest," said the L-G in his letter.

With Delhi Assembly elections just three months away, the declaration of a public holiday on November 7 assumes significance as the ruling Aam Aadmi Party tries to reach out to the Poorvanchali residents in the city.

Purvanchali voters account for a third of the city's 1.53 crore electorate.

While the ruling AAP is keen to take credit for declaring a holiday on Chhath, the Opposition BJP and the Congress have been attacking the AAP government for not making adequate arrangements for the religious event.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva recently took a dip in the Yamuna River's polluted water to highlight its poor condition.

He also criticised the AAP government for a lack of arrangements on Yamuna Ghats.

During a recent visit to the Yamuna river, Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav hit out at the AAP government for laxity in removing dirt and garbage choking the Bhalswa lake and the Yamuna as lakhs of devotees would be forced to hold Chhath Puja in polluted waters.

He attacked the AAP government for not taking steps to clean the water bodies and the Yamuna for making hollow claims and indulging in a blame game.

