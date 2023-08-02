After film, Seema-Sachin now get job offer letter from Gujarat

Greater Noida, Aug 2 (IANS) After the news about Pakistani women Seema Haider and Sachin Meena facing financial crisis came to fore, the couple are now getting one after another work offers.

The couple first got an offer from film producer Amit Jani to work in his film, and now, Seema and Sachin have received a letter from Gujarat, in which a businessman has offered them an annual package of Rs 6 lakh each.

The letter stated that the couple can come and join the job anytime.

According to police sources, the couple received an envelope from Rabupura post office on Monday. The envelop had an address of Gujarat written over it.

The envelope, comprising an offer letter, was opened by the couple in presence of police on Tuesday.

In the offer letter, a Gujarat-based businessman has offered to pay a salary of Rs 50,000 per month to both Seema and Sachin. It was also written in the offer letter that they can come and join the job whenever they want.

The identity of the businessman has not been disclosed yet.

Both Seema and Sachin are under the police surveillance, and Sachin is not doing any work right now. The stories of their plight and poverty are now going viral on social media.

A video of Seema has also surfaced online, in which she was seen expressing concerns about her husband's earnings and their financial condition.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.