'Adopt Islam if you admire Mughals': BJP, VHP slam SP leader over remarks on Rana Sanga

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The recent controversial remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman, who called 16th-century Rajput king Rana Sanga a "traitor," have drawn strong rebukes from the BJP and VHP. They have demanded clarification from the SP leader and questioned his apparent admiration for the Mughals, suggesting he should embrace Islam if that is the case.

Speaking to IANS, Surendra Gupta, the VHP State President, expressed his dismay at Suman’s comments, saying, "Ramji Lal Suman claims to be a descendant of Rana Sanga, yet his words suggest otherwise. It's baffling that he chooses to align himself with Babur, a Mughal invader, and makes disrespectful remarks about his own ancestors. This type of political rhetoric, aimed at distorting history, is unacceptable."

BJP leader Ajay Alok also condemned Suman’s statement, calling it "highly condemnable."

He emphasised the valour of Rana Sanga, a great warrior who fought fiercely against the Mughals and sustained 70 injuries in the process.

"Rana Sanga was a patriot who sacrificed his life defending the country. For anyone, especially a leader of a political party, to insult such a historical figure is shameful. If they truly admire the Mughals, they should consider joining Islam," Alok added.

The controversy erupted after Ramji Lal Suman defended his statement about Rana Sanga during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. He said that his statement was based on historical facts documented in Baburnama, the memoir of Mughal emperor Babur. He also pointed out that Muslims of India do not consider Babur as their leader.

His remarks, made during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, have sparked sharp criticism from multiple political quarters.

Suman made the controversial statement while addressing the BJP's frequent comments about the historical lineage of Indian Muslims. Participating in a discussion on the functioning of the Home Ministry on Friday, he referred to Rana Sanga's role in inviting Babur to India, which he claimed led to the establishment of Mughal rule and called the Rajput ruler a "traitor."

Suman stood by his statement, stating, "It is a historical fact. Nowadays, it has become common to claim that Indian Muslims have the DNA of Babur. But the truth is that the Muslims of India do not consider Babur as their leader. Babur did not come with religion; he came with a sword. The ideals of Indian Muslims are rooted in the tradition of Sufi saints."

