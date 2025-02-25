Adnan Khan reveals ‘Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki’ brought him closer to his dream

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actor Adnan Khan plays the role of Vikrant in Colors' "Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki". He revealed that his passion for restaurants has come alive through the show.

A long-time food enthusiast, Adnan Khan always envisioned owning a restaurant. Now, that dream feels closer than ever, thanks to his character’s deep-rooted connection with the culinary world in the show. The show narrates the tale of Mannat, an aspiring chef with a passion for cooking and making a name for herself in the culinary world. Her journey collides with Vikrant, a self-made restaurateur, and her boss.

Revealing that the show has brought him closer to a long-cherished dream, Adnan Khan shared, “I've been captivated by the idea of owning a restaurant since childhood—the hum of a bustling kitchen, the alchemy of flavours, and the unspoken bond that food creates between strangers. While life steered me toward the love of my life acting, destiny had its own script. Stepping into the shoes of a passionate restaurateur in Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki feels like watching a long-held dream materialize—owning a place like Mezbaani, even if only on screen for now. But this journey has been more than just performance; it has been an awakening of sorts."

He added, "Understanding the intricate routine of hospitality, from crafting an inviting ambiance to the nostalgic power a single dish holds, has only strengthened my resolve to bring this dream to life beyond the camera. If anything, this role has shown me that passion finds its way, no matter the path.”

The present storyline of "Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki" is set against the backdrop of Maha Shivratri. After regaining consciousness Mannat struggles to open the freezer, however, Vikrant arrives at the godown, to find Mannat. Meanwhile, a tense Aishwarya fears getting caught and exposed in front of Vikrant.

The family drama also stars Ayesha Singh, Mamta Verma, Mona Wasu, Delnaaz Irani, and Sharain Khanduja in key roles.

