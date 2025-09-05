Aditi Sharma says she is 'grateful beyond words' for the love & wishes received on her birthday

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Television actress and model Aditi Sharma celebrated her 29th birthday on Thursday. She used social media to thank everyone for pouring in love and wishes on her, making her birthday even more special.

For the birthday, the 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' actress was seen looking all glamorous in a short red dress, with complementary makeup, accessorized with golden earrings and a bangle.

Aditi was seen posing with a delicious-looking cake and a 'Happy Birthday' banner behind her. We could also see some yummy muffins and beautiful flowers on the table, along with the cake.

The 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' actress spent her birthday by visiting the ashram of her Guruji, going to the NGO, and spending some quality time with her family and friends.

Showing her gratefulness, Aditi penned on the photo-sharing app: "Posting a little late, but my heart is still overflowing! From a fabulous birthday kick-off to a soulful visit at Guru Ji’s ashram, from sharing smiles at the NGO to ending the day surrounded by family-like friends — every moment was truly special."

"Grateful beyond words for all the love, wishes, and support from my family, friends, beautiful well-wishers and fan family. Feeling so blessed to have you all in my life. Thank you for all messages, calls, Dms and Edits...Love you all," her post concluded.

Aditi made her acting debut in 2017 with a music video named "Taare" starring Guru Randhawa. Later, she went on to appear in two more Punjabi music videos, namely "Naan" and "Bekadra", along with a Haryanvi music video "Tu Raja ki Raj Dulari".

In February 2018, Aditi made her television debut as Meera Dhingra Kapoor with the show "Kaleerein", where she was paired opposite actor Arjit Taneja.

She was last seen as Kesar in StarPlus' "Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam".

