Aditi Sharma on 'KKK 14': 'Facing deepest fears to laughing in face of danger, grown in ways I never imagined'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Aditi Sharma, who has bid adieu to the stunt based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' (KKK 14) shared that from facing her deepest fears to laughing in the face of danger, she has grown in ways she never imagined.

The fourth week of the show brought a formidable challenge ending Aditi's journey. In a nerve-wracking stunt involving scorpions, she found herself pitted against Shalin Bhanot. Despite her best efforts, Aditi was bested by Shalin in the face-off.

Reflecting on her experience, Aditi shared: "I thank 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' for an incredible journey of self-discovery. From facing my deepest fears to laughing in the face of danger, I've grown in ways I never imagined."

"I'm grateful for every moment, every friend I've made, and every limit I've pushed. This experience has shown me that true courage isn't about being fearless, it's about being yourself even when you're scared," she added.

The show is filmed in Bucharest, Romania and is hosted by Rohit Shetty. The current lineup of contestants are-- Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Shalin Bhanot, and Sumona Chakravarti.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14' airs on Colors.

Meanwhile, Aditi, who hails from New Delhi made her acting debut in 2017 with a music video named 'Taare' alongside Guru Randhawa. Later she has appeared in two Punjabi music videos 'Naan' and 'Bekadra', and a Haryanvi music video titled 'Tu Raja ki Raj Dulari'.

She made her television debut in 2018 as Meera Dhingra Kapoor with Zee TV's 'Kaleerein' opposite Arjit Taneja.

Aditi essayed the role of Roshni Choudhary Khan in 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!' and Dua Siddiqui Akhtar in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'. She was also seen in a cameo in 'Naagin 3'.

The 27-year-old actress has featured in web series 'Crashh', which is streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. It stars Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen. It is written by Nikita Dhond, directed by Kushal Zaveri and co-directed by Preeti Gupta, and produced by Ekta Kapoor with production house Balaji Telefilms.

