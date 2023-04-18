ADB provides $230 mn for flood rehabilitation in Bangladesh

Dhaka, April 18 (IANS) The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Bangladeshi government have signed agreements on provision of $230 million in loans to help reconstruct the country's northeastern region ravaged by the devastating floods last year.

The assistance will help in the reconstruction, improvement of resilience, and economic recovery of the northeastern districts of Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Moulvibazar, Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Sunamganj and Sylhet, reports Xinhua news agency.

An additional $1 million technical assistance grant from the ADB's Technical Assistance Special Fund will support implementing agencies in building their capacities in climate adaptation and disaster risk management, improving project implementation and monitoring, and strengthening flood risk management and early warning system.

Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh from May to June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Haor region, affecting millions of people there.

