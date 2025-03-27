Adarsh Gourav: I never want to repeat myself

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is all set to play a quirky local influencer in “Tu Yaa Main” alongside Shanaya Kapoor, said that he never wants to repeat himself as the joy of acting lies in the transformation.

Sharing his thoughts on his chameleon-like transformations, Adarsh said, "For me, acting is about complete immersion—physically, emotionally, and mentally. I don’t just play a character; I become them."

"Every role demands a different version of me, and that’s what excites me the most. Whether it’s Dhruv in Rukh, Balram Halwai in The White Tiger, or Jugnu in Guns & Gulaabs, I have always aimed to bring authenticity to the screen.”

“That means reshaping my physicality, altering my mannerisms, and deeply understanding the psyche of the person I’m portraying."

Adarsh said he personally invests time in crafting each character’s look because appearances tell stories.

“The way a person walks, dresses, or even holds themselves can reveal so much about their life experiences. Playing Neil Pereira, a fitness trainer in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, required me to build a physique that looked naturally athletic, while Nasir Shaikh in Superboys of Malegaon had to embody the hunger and passion of a struggling filmmaker.”

“And now, for Tu Yaa Main, I’m stepping into the shoes of a small-town social media influencer—a role that demands an entirely different approach."

Calling it his “biggest fear”, he said: "I never want to repeat myself. That’s my biggest fear as an actor. If I look and feel the same in every film, I am not doing justice to the craft. The joy of acting lies in the transformation, in disappearing so completely into a character that the audience forgets the actor behind it. That’s my goal every single time.”

Set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release, "Tu Yaa Main" is believed to be the ultimate date fright film—a gripping, genre-blending ride that promises romance, thrill, and survival, all wrapped in a breathtaking cinematic package.

