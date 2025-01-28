Adani Group & ISKCON’s free food service lauded for supporting devotees at mega religious event

Prayagraj, Jan 28 (IANS) The ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, which has already seen more than four crore devotees take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, continues to attract religious fervour and praise.

As part of the massive spiritual gathering, Adani Group, in partnership with ISKCON, has been providing free food prasad (sacred offerings) to millions of devotees.

On the fifteenth day of the Mahakumbh, a notable event unfolded when Meerut MP Arun Govil, famously known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in the iconic television series Ramayan, joined the Mahaprasad distribution service. Govil personally distributed food prasad to devotees, further cementing the initiative’s impact.

Arun Govil praised the efforts of the Adani Group and ISKCON in providing free, satvik (pure) food to the devotees, calling it a remarkable service during such a grand religious event.

"This free and selfless food prasad service by Adani and ISKCON is a great service for the devotees in Mahakumbh," said Govil.

"Providing quality satvik food is commendable, and I extend my best wishes and gratitude to both the Adani and ISKCON groups for their efforts," he added.

Mahant Peer Shri Shernath Ji Maharaj of Gorakhnath Math, who had travelled from Junagadh, Gujarat, to participate in the Mahaprasad service, also expressed his appreciation.

"The Mahaprasad being provided here is an excellent initiative by the Adani Group. I thank them and wish all the members of the group on behalf of the Mela Samiti," he remarked.

The Maha Kumbh celebrated every 12 years, is set to witness even larger crowds tomorrow, with over 10 crore devotees expected to participate in the grand Mahasnan (holy bath) on Mauni Amavasya.

The historic event has already drawn millions of pilgrims who are following the sacred tradition of bathing at the Triveni Sangam, a site believed to have been blessed during the mythological Samudra Manthan.

The Mahakumbh, held in Prayagraj, which is regarded as the "king of pilgrimages," is a celebration of Sanatan Dharma and its ancient rituals. The event continues to provide a platform for millions to seek blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

