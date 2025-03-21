Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 2,800 crore transmission project in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday announced it has won Rs 2,800 crore worth of power transmission project in Gujarat.

The project, to be delivered to the nation in 36 months, will supply green electrons for manufacturing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia in Mundra, said India’s largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani Portfolio.

This is Adani Energy Solutions’ sixth order win this fiscal year, taking its orderbook to Rs 57,561 crore.

The project involves upgrading the Navinal (Mundra) electrical substation by adding two large 765/400 kV transformers.

Additionally, a 75-km long 765 kV double-circuit line will be constructed to connect this substation to the Bhuj substation, according to the company.

The project will see the addition of 150 circuit kilometres (cKM) of transmission lines and 3,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s overall transmission infrastructure, taking them to 25,928 cKM and 87,186 MVA, respectively.

AESL said it won the project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and PFC Consulting Limited was the bid process coordinator.

The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL on March 20, 2025.

AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 25,928 ckm and 87,186 MVA transformation capacity.

In its retail electricity distribution business, AESL serves approximately 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ.

The company is also ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator.

Adani Energy Solutions is set to post robust growth in its transmission, distribution, and smart meters businesses. Transmission EBITDA is likely to double to Rs 76 billion by FY27E, driven by India's renewable energy (RE) target, 20-25 per cent market share in Rs 840 billion near-term transmission bid and a Rs 548 billion project pipeline, according to a recent Elara Capital note.

