Adah Sharma hilariously ‘sliced’ her hand with ‘dabba ka dhakkan’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Known for her high-octane action sequences in films such as the “Commando” franchise and “Bastar: The Naxal Story,” actress Adah Sharma recently found herself in an unexpected, hilarious real-life mishap courtesy of an unlikely villain, a container lid.

Adah on Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video. It features a close-up of her forearm, where she has sustained a scratch. “The Kerala Story” star circled the injury in bright pink to highlight it.

The text on the story humorously read, "Managed to slice my hand with a dabba ka dhakkan.”

The caption suggested that she accidentally cut herself with the lid of a container, turning a simple mishap into a lighthearted moment.

On the professional front, Adah will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's "Tumko Meri Kasam," alongside Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh. The film talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

The recently released trailer of the film showed Adah and Anupam Kher delving into the sensitive and often taboo topics surrounding IVF and fertility. "Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Speaking about the film, Adah had said that it is a true story and that she feels blessed to play the character of Indira.

“Looking at the tears in Ajay Murdia and his family's eyes makes me feel like we did a good job. I'm very happy that people like the chemistry between Ishwak and me. I'm so fortunate to get so much love from the audience every time I play a different role. Thanks to the audience's acceptance of me in different parts, I can take up different roles."

Additionally, Adah will be seen in the second season of her very successful show "Reeta Sanyal." She also has been roped in for an international project where she will play a superhero.

