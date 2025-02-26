Actor Vijay's TVK launches '#GetOut campaign' against DMK govt, Centre

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) Tamil superstar-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday launched the #GetOut signature campaign, aimed at condemning the ruling governments at both the state and central levels.

Speaking at the first anniversary celebrations of TVK, at Mahabalipuram, Vijay declared that the campaign was a direct response to what he called the anti-people policies of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

The campaign, using the hashtag #GetOut (BJP and DMK), calls for the removal of both governments, citing their "failure" to address the pressing concerns of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay accused both parties of working together to obscure the real issues faced by the people.

He described their actions as a coordinated strategy to divert attention from the struggles of the common man.

Referring to what he called an alliance between the BJP and DMK, Vijay said, "One sings while the other dances in unison, symbolising their collusion in maintaining the status quo. This leaves the concerns of the common people unheard and unaddressed."

One of the central grievances highlighted in the campaign is the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the controversial three-language policy.

Vijay criticised both policies, claiming they undermine Tamil Nadu's unique cultural and linguistic identity.

"Let us resolve to #GetOut the central and state governments for imposing NEP 2020 and the three-language policy while ignoring the critical grievances of the people," he declared, urging the public to hold both governments accountable.

The #GetOut campaign document accused both governments of suppressing dissent through fear, violence, and intimidation. It further criticised their "failure" to protect women's welfare, address social injustices, and curb vote bank politics.

The TVK also took aim at the Stalin government, alleging that it prioritises publicity stunts over meaningful action. Additionally, the campaign highlighted concerns over, rising violence against ordinary citizens for political purposes, exploitation of labour, and reckless depletion of natural resources for the benefit of a select few.

Vijay urged the people of Tamil Nadu to join the movement. "We cannot afford to turn a blind eye to the suffering of the people," he asserted.

Along with Vijay, TVK's General Secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna signed the #GetOut signature campaign, marking a significant moment in the party's political movement.

