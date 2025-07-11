Action against those who convert and avail reservation benefits: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced in the state Assembly on Friday that action will be taken against those who convert to other religions in violation of the Supreme Court's verdict and take the benefit of reservation.

In his reply to a calling attention motion moved by MLA Gopichand Papalkar and others regarding the issue of forced conversion, the chief minister said that the Supreme Court has ruled that people who have taken the benefits of reservation should remain in the same religion.

Stating that conversion by force or by luring is a crime, CM Fadnavis said that the law regarding forced conversion should be made stricter. A committee was formed in this regard under the chairmanship of the state's Director General of Police. The report of this committee has been submitted to the government. The government will take further action based on this report.

“The Supreme Court has given a verdict on staying in the same religion in which one has availed the benefits of reservation. The government will take action in this regard by respecting the verdict of the Supreme Court. In some specific cases, the benefit of reservation is being misused. The government will follow the order of the Supreme Court in such cases,” said the chief minister.

Referring to the Sangli incident about forced conversion, the chief minister said that the concerned religious leader has been granted anticipatory bail. An appeal will be filed in this regard, and the police officers concerned will also be questioned for delaying the registration of the case. Further action will be taken after receiving the report of the Special Investigation Committee on the conversion cases in Pune district within a month, he added.

Meanwhile, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in the state Assembly said that 85.40 hectares of land were acquired for the Kushivali dam in Ulhasnagar taluka of Thane district. For this land acquisition, a verdict of Rs 19.84 crore was declared in a total of 72 survey numbers, while a compensation of Rs 11.44 crore was also distributed for a total of 25 survey numbers. For the remaining total of 23 survey numbers, a demand of Rs 10.10 crore will be made to the Water Resources Department. The government is positive about providing more compensation to the farmers at the current rate.

Member Kisan Kathore had raised a question regarding compensation to the farmers who acquired land in the Kushivali Dam.

Minister Bawankule said, in the land acquisition of this dam, the then-retired Naib Tehsildar misappropriated a total of 23 survey numbers on the basis of fake documents. A case was registered against him in this case, and he was arrested. Also, the recovery process is underway by imposing a charge on his private property to recover the misappropriated amount. The then sub-divisional officer should have checked the documents and paid the compensation, but he paid this compensation without any verification from the Talathi and Mandal officer. 51 accused have been arrested in this case.

A meeting will be organised with the concerned officers and departments to provide increased compensation to the farmers. The minister further said that the Land Acquisition Act will have to be amended to apply the rate prevailing at the time of acquisition while acquiring agricultural land for projects, and action will be taken after verification.

