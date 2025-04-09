AC Milan’s Kyle Walker undergoes surgery after fracturing right elbow

Milan, April 9 (IANS) AC Milan wingback Kyle Walker, who is on loan from Manchester City, has sustained a fracture on his right elbow and has undergone surgery successfully.

The club released a statement confirming the injury but have not given a definite timeline as to his return. The ‘Rossoneri’ are undergoing a tough season and currently occupy ninth place in the Serie A table, 20 points behind their biggest rivals Inter Milan who occupy the top spot.

"AC Milan can confirm that Kyle Walker sustained a fracture in his right elbow today. To ensure better healing and optimise recovery time, the player underwent surgery in Milan to repair the olecranon through osteosynthesis. The operation went perfectly to plan. Kyle will begin rehabilitation immediately," read the statement by the club.

Walker joined AC Milan on loan in January, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the ongoing season. Walker joins former Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal on the sidelines as he has also been ruled out with a calf injury.

Walker represented England in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March, which was head coach Thomas Tuchel’s first assignment with the Three Lions and started in the 2-0 win over Albania while making an appearance via the substitutes bench in the subsequent 3-0 win over Latvia.

The 34-year-old started his career at Sheffield United and then joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2009, making his Premier League debut in March 2010. In 2017, he moved to Manchester City, where he has played 319 matches and won 17 trophies, including six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy in 2023. City head coach

Walker has so far made eight appearances in the Serie A for AC Milan and was a part of the squad when the side were shockingly eliminated by Dutch side Feyenoord in the knockout phase play-off after losing 1-2 across two legs.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.