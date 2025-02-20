Abhishek Banerjee experiences a spiritual energy as he shoots for a new film in Prayagraj

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has shared that he is feeling a profound sense of spiritual energy as he films his upcoming project in Prayagraj.

The actor recently expressed how the city’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage is influencing his work and bringing a unique atmosphere to his performance on set. Abhishek is currently shooting for his next project in Prayagraj with Shahana Goswami. Speaking about the same, he shared, “When we contacted Abhishek for confirmation, he responded, "Yes, I am currently shooting for a film, but I can't share many details about it. However, I am completely immersed in my performance and deeply experiencing the spiritual energy of being in Prayagraj.”

Abhishek was spotted filming in Prayagraj alongside his co-actor Shahana and the film's crew. In photos that have surfaced online, the actor looked all deeply immersed in the spiritual energy of the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

While the storyline and cast details of the film remain under wraps, a source close to the development said that it could be one of Abhishek’s most ambitious projects to date.

Meanwhile, the 'Stree' actor recently featured in a special cameo in Rajkummar Rao’s debut production, "Toaster." The actor had previously shared insights into what drew him to the project and why he was excited to be a part of the film.

Speaking about his involvement in "Toaster," Abhishek stated, “When Rajkummar spoke to me about joining his production venture, I didn’t even have to think twice. Our friendship has evolved from work colleagues on all our collaborations to great friends, and I knew I had to be there in any capacity possible for this landmark project as Patra and he make their debut as producers. It wasn’t just a professional decision; it was about standing by friends and reinforcing the bond that we have built over the years.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.