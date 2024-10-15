Abdul Kalam's life an inspiration for all: PM Modi's heartfelt tribute

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, calling his life an enduring source of inspiration for all Indians.

"Respectful tributes to the renowned scientist and former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam ji on his birth anniversary. His vision and thoughts will greatly contribute to achieving the goal of a Viksit Bharat," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

In the post, PM Modi shared a video showcasing various photos of both leaders together, in which he praised Dr. Kalam for embracing challenges.

"Two things came naturally to Abdul Kalam -- ease and simplicity. There are two types of people in this world: those who look for opportunities and those who look for challenges. Abdul Kalam always sought challenges," the Prime Minister said, emphasising how this characteristic defined Kalam's life.

PM Modi further remarked on Dr Kalam's unique achievements, noting how rare it was for someone to become a "Rashtra Ratna" (Jewel of the Nation) before assuming the role of Rashtrapati (President).

"This distinction speaks volumes about the extraordinary life and accomplishments of Abdul Kalam," the Prime Minister added.

Reflecting on a personal memory, PM Modi recalled a moment when Dr Kalam was asked how he would like to be remembered.

"He simply replied, 'I would like to be remembered as a teacher.' This response not only showed his deep respect for teachers but also highlighted his unwavering convictions and lifelong commitments," the Prime Minister noted.

PM Modi concluded by affirming the nation's dedication to upholding the values imparted by Dr Kalam. "With Abdul Kalam's blessings, we will strive to achieve the goals set by his teachings. This will be the greatest tribute to him," he said.

