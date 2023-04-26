Abdu gifts rare eternal rose to 'Basti ka Hasti' MC Stan

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss 16' winner MC Stan recently performed in his housemate Abdu Rozik's hometown Dubai with actress Sunny Leone.

The 19-year-old online sensation gifted the rapper a rare UAE rose which never dies to symbolise their friendship.

The latter brought the generous gift as a handshake to welcome Stan to Dubai and to support his first event in the Emirates.

Talking about the same, Abdu said, "I thought this flower was such a beautiful way to give a message as it symbolises long life, friendship and love with the petals in the natural colours of the UAE flag."

"Peace and tolerance has its own ministry in the UAE and I really loved to give this rare rose to MC stan as I feel this rose perfectly explained my love for him. Sometimes being in public is a hard job as we get more love and we get more hate so it's important that we ourselves promote being kind to each other and try to be a good example to others."

Abdu has been living full time in Dubai since he started his career and is sponsored and exclusively managed by one of the ruling families of the seven Emirates.

Abdu was also one of the first and youngest to ever obtain the ten year golden visa when it was first launched.

Abdu will soon head to MC Stan's hometown Pune to perform live with Oscar and Grammy winning legend A. R. Rahman on April 30, starting his seven city tour of India.

