AB de Villiers set for blockbuster return in World Championship of Legends

Birmingham, July 16 (IANS) After four years away from competitive cricket, AB de Villiers is set to make a thrilling return to action in the upcoming World Championship of Legends (WCL), which kicks off on July 18. The tournament promises to bring cricket nostalgia to life as global icons from six powerhouse nations reunite on the field across venues in Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds.

The much-anticipated WCL 2025, sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will showcase the talents of some of the most revered cricketers of the modern era. Alongside de Villiers, the tournament features a star-studded line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, and Sir Alastair Cook.

De Villiers, known worldwide as "Mr. 360°" for his unorthodox strokeplay and ability to dominate bowling attacks, will lead the South Africa Champions, a side stacked with talent and experience. Joining him are Albie Morkel, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, and Aaron Phangiso, ensuring a potent blend of power and precision that reflects South Africa's cricketing legacy.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, de Villiers expressed his excitement about donning South African colours once again: “There’s nothing like playing for South Africa. Being back with this group of legends, in front of fans who’ve always supported us, is truly special. WCL is a celebration of cricket’s spirit — and we’re here not just to participate, but to compete and ultimately to win,” he said.

The WCL offers fans a rare opportunity to witness some of their all-time favourite players back in action, reigniting rivalries and showcasing the camaraderie and competitiveness that once made these stars household names. Whether it's the explosive batting of Chris Gayle and Pollard, the swing and pace of Brett Lee, or the tactical nous of captains like Morgan and Cook, every match promises a mix of flair and fierce competition.

