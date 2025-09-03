AAP sends relief materials to flood-hit Punjab, Saurabh Bhardwaj leaves with first consignment 

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has activated its Delhi unit to extend assistance and relief materials to the people of Punjab, reeling under a flood situation, calling it a 'moment to show solidarity during times of crisis'.

It dispatched trucks carrying relief materials to the flood-ravaged state, and the party's Delhi president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, is leading the first consignment.

"This is the first consignment of AAP being sent from Delhi, at the instructions of national convenor Arvind Kejriwal," he told the press.

Kejriwal also took to X to inform that every day, relief material will be sent from Delhi to help the flood-affected people of the state.

“Every day, our leaders, MLAs, MPs, and common people will also go to Punjab with trucks carrying flood relief materials and provide their services there. Many RWAs and businessmen are also contributing to this tragedy in Punjab at their respective levels,” he said.

“People from across the country are extending their support to Punjab. The entire country stands with Punjab,” he added.

Senior party leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia also said that AAP workers and volunteers are coming forward in large numbers to help the Punjabis wholeheartedly.

Saurabh Bhardwaj told the media before leaving for Punjab, "In every disaster, our Punjabi and Sikh brothers are the first to set up 'langar' and devote themselves to service. Today, we are sending the first consignment of relief material for Punjab, and on the instructions of Arvind Kejriwal, I am also going there.”

He further said, “What we are doing today is inspired by those who have always followed the tradition of service.”

He informed that former MLA from Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, Durgesh Pathak and many workers from Delhi have together arranged for this relief material.

Notably, Punjab has been hit by one of the worst floods in decades, with the overflowing rivers claiming over two dozen lives, displacing thousands and impacting the lives of lakhs of people. According to the state government, at least 12 districts are facing a flood-like situation, while 23 in total have now been declared affected.

