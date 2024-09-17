AAP’s new CM won’t be able to fix Delhi’s woes, says JD-U's Rajeev Ranjan

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) JD-U leader Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday said that a mere change of Chief Minister by Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has chosen Atishi to replace Arvind Kejriwal, will not resolve its problems as it is losing public support due to the corruption allegations against its top leaders.

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Ranjan contended that simply changing the Chief Ministerial face in Delhi will not resolve the AAP's problems and that Kejriwal has only imposed his choice of candidate on the elected legislators.

Rajeev Ranjan said: "Many leaders within AAP seem uncomfortable, and the public feels deceived. This sentiment arises because Arvind Kejriwal initially appeared as a face of alternative politics, promising to fight corruption."

"His commitment played a significant role in gaining votes. However, now, several leaders of his party, including Kejriwal himself, have been behind bars or are dealing with ongoing legal issues. With elections approaching in Delhi, the outcomes are expected to be unfavourable for AAP. It seems the public has decided to completely reject the party," he added.

During a meeting of AAP legislators on Tuesday, Atishi was chosen as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal proposed her name to the legislators, who then accepted it.

Atishi will be the third woman to hold the position of Delhi Chief Minister, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. She will also become the second female Chief Minister in India presently after Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal.

Atishi holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as Education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, she has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

The Kalkaji MLA became a minister after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in the alleged liquor scam case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.