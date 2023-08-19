8 soldiers killed after Army truck falls into river in Ladakh

Aug 19, 2023, 21:35 IST
- Sakshi Post

Srinagar, Aug 19 (IANS) At least eight army soldiers were killed while two others were injured in a road accident in the Ladakh region on Saturday.

The accident reportedly took place at Kiyari in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh, late on Saturday afternoon when an Army truck, carrying 10 soldiers, skidded off the road and fell into a river, officials said.

“Eight soldiers died in the accident while two others were injured. A relief and rescue operation was launched immediately after receiving the news about the accident”, officials said.

The soldiers were going from Karu Garrison to Kiyari when the accident took place.

