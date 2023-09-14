5 yrs of 'Manmarziyaan': Amit Trivedi says collaborating with Anurag Kashyap is always 'special'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Music composer Amit Trivedi, who is known for his work on the soundtracks of 'Dev.D', 'Lootera', 'Queen', 'Dear Zindagi', 'Udta Punjab' and others, celebrated the fifth anniversary of his film 'Manmarziyaan’ which starred Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead.

For the film, Amit collaborated with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap with whom the composer made his Bollywood debut in ‘Dev.D’.

The 'Manmarziyaan' soundtrack mixes Punjabi beats with a modern twist and has 12 songs. 'Daryaa' is one gem that tugs at the heartstrings of the audience. 'Grey Walaa Shade' perfectly captures the idea that love doesn't follow rules.

Talking about the album, Amit said: "Collaborating with Anurag Kashyap is always special, and 'Manmarziyaan' is one of the most special albums. The love that I receive for it is still overwhelming. Whenever we perform live, songs like 'Daryaa' and 'Bijlee Giregi' are favourites among the audience."

"The album comprises such different genres, and creating each of them was so much fun. We also had the privilege of using Amrita Pritam's iconic poetry in one of the sequences, and that was a very special moment for us. I hope this album continues to be cherished by generations to come," he added.

The combination of Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi is always a recipe for something iconic.

Their collaboration on ‘Bombay Velvet’ resulted in one of the finest but underrated oundtracks in Hindi cinema as ‘Bombay Velvet’ stands tall as the only full Jazz album in Hindi cinema.

