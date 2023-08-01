5 killed in Nuh violence, looks like 'part of bigger conspiracy’, says Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) Terming the Nuh violence as looking "like part of a bigger conspiracy,” Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday said five people were killed there so far.

He held a high-level meeting with state Home Minister Anil Vij and senior officials here to review the situation.

The Muslim-dominated Nuh district witnessed violent clashes between two groups on Monday. As per the police, the clash started after Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. Some police vehicles were also damaged.

The Chief Minister said the violence was "well-planned" and "looks like part of a bigger conspiracy".

A total of five deaths -- 2 policemen and three civilians -- have been reported so far. People from outside Nuh, who were involved in the incident, are being identified, he said.

"Whatever incident happened in Nuh is unfortunate, senior police officers and administration were immediately sent as soon as the incident came to light. A social yatra that comes out every year which was attacked by some people, the police were also targeted," said the Chief Minister in a video byte.

"Vehicles were torched and incidents of arson were reported at some places. At present, the situation is normal everywhere, including Nuh,” he said, adding several FIRs have been registered.

A total of 70 people have been detained so far. As tension gripped the state, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Rewari districts.

Along with this, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad till Wednesday.

The officials also suspended internet in Sohna, Pataudi, and Manesar until further orders.

Earlier, Vij had also nsuspected conspiracy behind the communal clashes. "Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this," the minister told the media.

"We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the masterminds," he added.

However, he said the situation is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the violence-hit district. Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said no untoward incident was reported so far. Flag marches are being carried out. The police took out a flag march in Jhajjar town in the wake of violence in neighbouring Nuh. It is reported that the situation is also tense near Sohna Road in Gurugram where reportedly vehicles have been set afire.

The Union government has deployed 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to bring the law and order situation under control. Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had written to the Centre for the deployment of paramilitary forces.

Accordingly, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs deployed 20 companies of CAPF in Nuh till August 6. The contingent includes four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of the Border Security Force (BSF), two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF).

