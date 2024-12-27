4th Test: We can still come back and continue to fight, says Sundar

Melbourne, Dec 27 (IANS) Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar, remained confident of a turnaround despite India's dire position at the MCG. With India trailing by 310 runs and five wickets down, Sundar believes there’s plenty of time left in the Test for the visitors to mount a comeback.

Day two of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) saw India struggle to stay afloat as Australia tightened their grip on the match. After posting a daunting 474 in their first innings, Australia reduced India to 164/5 by stumps, leaving the visitors staring at a massive deficit.

“We will still come back and continue to fight tomorrow morning,” Sundar said in the press conference. “Energy is very good in the dressing room, we are all positive, and there’s a lot of time in the game. It will be about us trying to fight really hard and get things done for the team.”

Resuming their innings at 311/6, Australia piled on 163 more runs on the second day. Steve Smith delivered yet another masterclass, scoring a brilliant 140, while skipper Pat Cummins added a gritty 49 to push the total to an imposing 474.

India’s bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, fought valiantly but struggled to break through Australia’s batting depth. Sundar, replacing Shubman Gill in the playing XI, chipped in with key wickets and controlled spells, though the mammoth total set a daunting challenge for the Indian batting lineup.

India’s response began poorly. Skipper Rohit Sharma, returning to the opening role, fell early for just 3 runs as he continued a string of dismal performances. KL Rahul, at No. 3, looked to be continuing his solid touch before a peach of a delivery saw Pat Cummins get his second wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli provided a glimmer of hope with a steady 102-run partnership. Jaiswal looked in sublime touch, compiling an impressive 82 before a mix-up with Kohli led to his unfortunate run-out. The dismissal sparked a mini-collapse as Kohli edged Scott Boland for 36, and nightwatchman Akash Deep departed for a duck.

From 153/2, India crumbled to 164/5, leaving Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja to resume the rescue act on Day 3.

Despite the precarious position, Sundar highlighted the positives, including the MCG pitch, which he believes will remain conducive to batting over the next two days.

“The wicket was a little soft yesterday because the sun didn’t come out the whole day. But after the first hour today, the wicket started to play better, and we batted really well as well,” Sundar observed. “Tomorrow and the day after, I guess it will be good to bat on. It’s gonna be an exciting couple of days.”

Sundar, who has been tasked with filling big shoes in this Test, embraced the challenge with enthusiasm. The 25-year-old views the team’s reliance on him as an opportunity to prove his mettle in a high-pressure situation.

“Isn’t it amazing that the team wants me to do really well in all three aspects of the game?” Sundar said with a smile. “For me, personally, it will be very important to do whatever the team requires, no matter which situation of the game I get to be in. It’s just about being out there, putting the right energy, and getting things done for the team.”

Sundar credited his former India teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for his preparation in Australian conditions. Ashwin, who retired after the third game at the Gabba, provided Sundar with valuable insights on thriving in spin-unfriendly environments.

“Obviously, I’ve had a lot of conversations with Ash [Ashwin], especially about how the conditions play in Australia,” Sundar revealed. “Gave me a lot of insights because he’s come here multiple times. We spoke a lot even before coming to this tour. Having someone of his caliber to share his knowledge and experience definitely helped me.”

