4th Test: Pant could still do some damage despite being on one leg, says Broad

Manchester, July 24 (IANS) Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad said India vice-captain Rishabh Pant, despite batting with a fractured right foot, is still capable of inflicting damage on the hosts’ in the ongoing fourth Test at Old Trafford.

After sustaining a fracture in the fifth metatarsal of the right foot on day one’s play, Pant astonished everyone by returning to bat and being unbeaten on 39 at lunch on day two’s play, with India being at 321/6 in 103 overs. Understandably, Pant will not keep wickets, with the BCCI announcing Dhruv Jurel as his substitute for keeping duties.

"It's now a really interesting passage of play because with Pant, we just don't know what's coming. He's not moving very well but he's got an amazing ability to stand there and strike the ball."

"I'm sure we'll also see some sweep shots and that sort of thing from him. England will be very keen to get rid of him. Although he's on one leg, he could still do some damage," said Broad on Sky Sports’ broadcast during lunch break.

He also thinks England could have been happier in the morning session if they had got four or five wickets. "There was a lot happening (in the morning session) and England started superbly, particularly Archer, getting Jadeja in his first over with a beauty."

"I just wonder whether England got a bit wide after that. I think, with the amount that new ball was doing, England realistically would have been thinking - clouds in, lights on - they should have picked up four or five wickets."

Broad signed off by saying a score above 350 will be ideal for India. "Credit to India with how they played. They're getting themselves in a pretty strong position. Anything over 350 will be a good score on this surface, with the likes of Bumrah and Siraj to come charging in later this afternoon."

