413 pilgrims rescued from Kinnaur Kailash trek by ITBP, NDRF after bridges washed away in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 6 (IANS) In a major rescue effort, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), rescued 413 stranded pilgrims from the Kinnaur Kailash trek route in Himachal Pradesh after two makeshift bridges on the trail were washed away due to torrential rains and cloudbursts.

Heavy rainfall in the region triggered cloudbursts and caused a bridge over the Tangling drain to be swept away on Wednesday morning, leaving scores of tourists and pilgrims stranded on the remote trekking route.

Responding swiftly, a rescue team from the ITBP's 17th Battalion carried out the evacuation using a rope-based traverse crossing technique, successfully moving all 413 individuals to safer areas.

"The rescue operation is being carried out by 1 Gazetted Officer, 4 Subordinate Officers, and 29 Other Ranks of ITBP, in coordination with one team of 14 NDRF," the ITBP said in a statement.

Following a distress call from the Kinnaur District Administration earlier in the day regarding more people being stranded, ITBP and NDRF teams were immediately remobilised to the site. Rescue operations are still ongoing, officials confirmed.

To aid the mission, ITBP dispatched specialised mountaineering and Rope Rescue and Climbing (RRC) equipment. This included high-altitude climbing gear such as mountaineering boots, ice axes, ropes, crampons, harnesses, and crevasse rescue tools required for difficult terrain and glacier navigation.

Visuals shared by the ITBP on X captured dramatic scenes of the rescue, where pilgrims were seen ziplining across river streams using the rope traverse method and being safely escorted away from dangerous spots.

The footage also showed officials coordinating closely in challenging terrain to manage the operation.

The ITBP affirmed that it is providing all possible assistance in close coordination with the local district administration and other supporting agencies.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of this year's monsoon fury. According to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the state has recorded 194 deaths and suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1.85 lakh crore from June 20 to August 5 this year due to heavy rains, landslides, and associated disasters.

